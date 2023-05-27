CORBIN – A routine traffic stop last weekend led to Corbin Police seizing a cache of drugs along with stolen machinery.
According to the Corbin Police Department, Patrol Officer Caleb Hester conducted a traffic stop on Saturday, which subsequently entailed the search of a home.
After speaking with the suspect, according to CPD’s Facebook page, Ptl. Hester gained enough information on a residence near Gordon Hill Pike in Corbin to obtain a search warrant.
During the execution of the warrant at the residence, officers discovered heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs, bags, and scales scattered around the home. Additionally, on the property was an excavator reported stolen from Hazard.
CPD has not yet identified any individuals or charges associated with the investigation.
Assisting with the case were Sergent Steve Meadors along with patrol officers Drew Wilson, Zack Johnson and Chris Brown, K-9 Officer Estes Rhodes, Whitley County Deputy Sheriff Jarret Carr and K-9 Dep. Brentley Patrick.
