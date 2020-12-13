MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that starting Monday night, Dec. 14, southbound I-75 only traffic will be shifted from the current driving lanes onto the newly constructed lanes between mile points 48 to 41.
Motorists are advised to pay close attention to signage and are reminded that speed limits are currently reduced along I-75 to 55 mph.
The date of the traffic shift may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
