SOMERSET — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that on Thursday, June 17, contractors are scheduled to shift traffic on KY 92 in Whitley County onto another section of the newly constructed realigned portion of roadway.
Traffic traveling KY 92 will be shifted onto the new driving lanes from the Jellico Creek Bridge (mile point 3) extending east of Old Jellico Creek Road (mile point 4) joining back to existing KY 92.
Motorist are advised to slow down and pay close attention to signage as they travel through the work zone. The date scheduled for the traffic shift may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
