Sheriff John Root is reporting that the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County.
These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting in injuries in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel.
These traffic safety checkpoints will be held during the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide safety campaign which runs from Aug 20th, 2021 through Sept. 6, 2021 and will coincide with the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The Sheriff's office will conduct these traffic safety checkpoints coordinated by Lt. Chris Edwards beginning on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 6 A.M. through 12 midnight Monday night Sept. 6th, 2021. The locations we will concentrate on will include:
- Ky 909
- Ky 1376 East and West
- Farris Jones Road
- Hwy 192
- Hwy 1193
- Hawk Creek Road
- Level Green Road
- Ky 1189
- Slate Lick Road
- Old Way Road
- Tom Cat Trail
- Sinking Creek Road
- Lily School Road
- Ky 229
- Byerly Road
- High Moore Road
Many other locations have been identified and will be utilized in future traffic safety checkpoints in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for our families to travel.
