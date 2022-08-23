CORBIN — The director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is leading an effort to get federal funding to help with marketing.
In their last meeting, Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen discussed $75 million in federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding which the state has set aside for Kentucky’s tourism industry since it was hit so hard during the Covid pandemic shutdowns of 2020.
Monhollen has requested $160,000 for Corbin but she has also been selected to lead a multi-county project between Corbin, Mount Vernon, London, and other cities in a combined effort for advertising. Whatever the city receives in funding, Monhollen revealed that Corbin Tourism would need to match 10%, which she said in a special-called teleconference on Thursday would be about $50,000.
Monhollen called Thursday’s meeting “more clerical in nature” in that she needs to open two additional accounts under the main account with the Tourism Commission’s bank. One account would hold about $70,000 for advertising.
This was only the first reading of this new information, and the Commission agreed they would go over it again in September. For now, Monhollen had to move a few line items around in the budget to reflect the new ARPA funding, and she wanted to be certain everyone was up to date on the new budget changes.
