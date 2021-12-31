London, KY (40741)

Today

A few showers this morning with isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.