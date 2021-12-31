FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Superintendents of the western Kentucky school districts impacted by tornadoes Dec. 10-11 are calling for an extended freeze on the SEEK funding formula, which was been the case during the last school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SEEK program is a formula-driven allocation of state-provided funds to local school districts for costs, including transportation and help for low-income and special needs students.
During a special session earlier this year, the General Assembly passed a bill allowing districts to use attendance data from either the 2018-2019 or the 2019-2020 school years to calculate the average daily attendance. That has been used in calculating SEEK funds and any other state funding based in whole or in part on average daily attendance for the district for the 2021-2022 school year.
While the attendance data for the SEEK formula may be frozen for the 2021-2022 school year, district leaders are calling for that freeze to be extended for up to five more years to address funding concerns related to the impact of the tornadoes.
“Mayfield is a town of 10,000 people that just don’t have housing,” said Mayfield Independent Superintendent Joe Henderson. “It’s not like you can move to the other side of town and find housing. There is no housing here to be had.”
Henderson said it would be optimistic to believe the town could be rebuilt within five years, but an extension of the SEEK funding formula would at least provide the district with a “security blanket as far as funding goes.”
Dawson Springs Independent Superintendent Leonard Whalen echoed Henderson’s concern, also calling for an extended freeze on the SEEK formula.
“In reality, it’s probably going to be a three- or four-year cleanup effort, and then there will be folks starting to rebuild,” Whalen said. “I’ve got staff members that lost everything, and they’re being told by local contractors that they need two years before they could even start to rebuild their houses.”
“We are committed to working with the impacted districts to identify where we can provide support and relief,” said Education Commissioner Jason Glass.
Leadership from the Kentucky Department of education plans to meet with affected districts again next week.
