TRI-COUNTY — The COVID-19 pandemic still dominated the headlines as 2022 got underway but eventually gave way to other big stories. Here’s our list of the Top 10 stories looking back at the year.
1. Kentucky Strong
Torrential rainfall beginning on July 27 brought unprecedented flooding to much of eastern Kentucky. At the local level, the initial stories mostly involved relief efforts for counties further east but a subsequent round of rain on July 31 saw Whitley County added to the federal disaster declaration.
FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and other agencies brought a mobile recovery center into Whitley County in late August and the deadline to apply for assistance was extended until October 30.
State lawmakers also met in special session to approve a $212 million package to help the region rebuild.
2. Big Election Year
2022 was the year for Tri-County voters to choose their county and city leaders. For some, it was a rather uneventful year with many incumbents either running unopposed or handily winning their races in the May Primary.
One race that was wide open was for Whitley County Sheriff with Bill Elliotte winning the Republican nomination in a six-candidate field then facing unsuccessful write-in challenges from Harvey Alder and James Walden in the November General Election.
Another wide open race was for the newly created second Family Court judgeship for Knox and Laurel counties. Among seven nonpartisan candidates, Laurel attorney Lucas Joyner proved victorious in the General Election and was sworn in last month.
Whitley and McCreary District Judge Cathy Prewitt faced opposition for the first time in her 20-year judicial career from Corbin City Commissioner and local attorney Seth Reeves.
That race was decided by less than 200 votes. Prewitt garnered 6,555 votes to Reeves’ 6,359.
It also represented a split decision of sorts with Prewitt winning McCreary County by 945 votes while Reeves took Whitley County by 749 votes.
3. Taking a Gamble on the Local Economy
After weeks of preparing for an announced September 1 opening, The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland surprised the community by opening a day early.
The Williamsburg facility reported hosting some 1,100 by the second night as word spread.
Next up is the sister project of Cumberland Run harness track, which is being built in Corbin after ground was broken last February. The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland and Cumberland Run are co-owned by a group headed by Kentucky Downs’ managing partners Ron Winchell and Marc Falcone with the Keeneland Association as a minority partner.
4. Industrial Expansion
In September, Whitley County Fiscal Court passed a wage assessment ordinance designed to facilitate the $50 million expansion of Firestone Industrial Products. The project is expected to create 250 additional full time jobs within five years.
That same month, Governor Andy Beshear announced a nearly $8.5 million expansion creating 25 jobs for Renfro Supply Co., one of the region’s largest wholesalers.
The investment will see the company expand its current operations with a 51,000-square-foot facility on six acres, which will more than double the Renfro’s current footprint. Construction on the new site is anticipated to be completed by mid-2023.
5. Answered Prayers
After being missing for four days and in record-breaking heat, Whitley County man Darrell Carter was found alive in mid-June on a farm just outside the main search area.
Carter had gone missing after he entered the woods off Gail Hart Road in the Rockholds area searching for ginseng. When Carter did not return to his residence at the time he designated, a Golden Alert was issued the following day.
Agencies from Whitley County were assisted by Laurel, Bell, Jackson, Rockcastle, Pulaski, Lee and Knox counties.
6. Preserving Our Past
The city of Corbin established by ordinance a Historic Preservation in April with Mayor Suzie Razmus appointing Steve Moore, Diane Mitchell, Maggy Monhollen, Bob Terrell, Jr. and John Babb as it first members.
The board held its first meeting in June and has since been working to establish a list of properties tabbed for preservation and exploring the possibility of an ordinance toward that aim.
7. Premium Land
The legal wrangling between the cities of London and Corbin over the Exit 29 area continued with the Corbin City Commission voting in February to appeal a Laurel Circuit Court ruling that the city lacked standing to object to London’s annexation into the area.
8. Brock’s Life Sentence
Paul Brock, 41, of Corbin agreed to a sentence of life without the possibility of parole after a Whitley County jury convicted him in March of the 2018 murders of Mary Jackson, Tiffany Myers, Aaron Byers, the fetal homicide for Myers’ unborn child and tampering with physical evidence.
Brock made news again in May after he and 40-year-old Nicholas Rucker were charged in a failed escape attempt from the Whitley County Detention Center.
9. A Banner Centennial
Paul Jones may have turned 100 at the end of October but the World War II veteran was celebrated both before and after that milestone birthday.
In July, Jones was part of an Honor Flight aboard a 1945 B-25 bomber similar to what he flew during the war.
Then on Veterans Day in November, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus paid tribute to Jones by presenting him with a Corbin Colonel declaration.
When asked the secret to his longevity, Jones responded simply, “Staying active. I get up every day and walk two miles in the morning on my treadmill.”
10. Good Sports
The Tri-County area has no shortage of athletic talent, most recently seen with the Corbin Redhounds falling just short of a state football championship last month.
The Whitley County Lady Colonels made it to the Elite 8 in the state volleyball tournament.
Back in August, the North Laurel 11-12-year old All-Stars made a deep run and fell just one win short of playing in the Little League World Series.
In March, both the North Laurel Jaguars and Corbin Lady Redhounds made it to the Sweet 16 in the state basketball tournament.
