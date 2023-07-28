CORBIN — Tomahawk’s Axe Club will offer local musicians an opportunity to showcase their talent during the NIBROC Festival from August 10-12 in a Singer/Songwriter contest.
The top three contestants will take home a cash prize and the first place victor will be awarded a $1,000 prize. There’s a $30 entry fee for each competitor and each musician must perform two original songs.
There are spots available on August 10 and 11 for contestants to perform in the opening round.
“I feel like there’s a musical surge in Kentucky,” promoter Tim Branstetter said. “I know so many people who write songs and aren’t being heard.”
Tomahawk’s Axe Club has built a stage specifically for this contest. The audience will be filled in behind the judges to solely hone in on the artists’ performance aside from the quantity of the crowd being drawn.
“We want to offer a real authentic experience (for the artists and judges alike),” Branstetter said.
Will Snyder and Kip Jervis have been announced as judges.
Snyder is a London native musician and has been featured on Country Music Television (CMT). Additionally, Snyder does video production for music videos.
Jervis is the owner of Light of London WJTE 98.5 radio station and has been closely involved with local artists for many years.
“We’re picky; we want (judges) that know music,” Branstetter said.
The last judge is soon to be announced.
“We’re looking at 25 to 30 people who have signed up already,” Branstetter said.
Several notable local talents are competing.
Logan Gray is the lead singer for Bourbon Branch, a multi-genre band based in southeastern Kentucky.
The lead singer from Three Years Apart, which is an alternative and pop-rock band, is Chandler Powell.
Lastly, Cody Lee Meece hails from Somerset. Meece is a singer/songwriter and guitarist that performs alternative/indie, blues, and country music.
But of course, the contest is open to all.
On Saturday, August 12, the top performers will advance to the finals. Later that night the winner will be announced and walk away with a $1,000 prize.
Contestants are allowed one performing partner and a co-writer.
Branstetter would like to thank his promoting partner Johnny Coscia and Tomahawk’s Axe Club for hosting the contest.
The signup window is open now at www.johnnycmusic.com/singer-songwriter-contest/
For more information, please contact 606-767-2638.
