TRI-COUNTY — As Halloween approaches, several churches and local organizations are hosting special events this week to give children plenty of opportunities to get candy and display their costumes. Throughout the Tri-County, residential trick or treat will also be taking place on Halloween.
While church and other organization’s events provide a closed environment for trick or treating, residential trick or treating brings children out going door to door when it starts getting dark in the evening.
According to the National Safety Council, “children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Lack of visibility because of low lighting at night also plays a factor in these incidents.”
The National Safety Council gives these tips for children out on Halloween night:
—A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds
—If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you
—Agree on a specific time children should return home
—Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car
—Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends
—Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home, and take care to avoid any food allergies
The National Safety Council also presents these safety tips for motorists:
—Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs
—Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully
—At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing
—Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween
Trick or Treat events throughout the Tri-County (this is not an all-inclusive list):
Wednesday, October 26
6-8 p.m. Parkway Ministries, 510 E. Cumberland Gap Parkway, Corbin — Table Treats
6-8 p.m. New Hope Ministries, 8254 State Hwy 1232, Corbin — Trunk or Treat
6:30-8 p.m. Freedom Point Church, 404 W. 17th St., Corbin — Trunk or Treat
6:30-7:30 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church, 96 Calvary Church Road, Corbin — Trunk or Treat
Friday, October 28
3-5 p.m. EKU Corbin located off Corbin Bypass — Trunk or Treat
5:30-8:30 p.m. Hopewell Baptist Church, 1045 N. Hwy 1223, Corbin — Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival
6-8 p.m. Knox County Cooperative Extension, 215 Treuhaft Boulevard, Barbourville — Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 29
5:30-7 p.m. Kentucky Splash Campground Halloween Event, 1050 W. Hwy 92, Williamsburg — Trick or Treating, Halloween costume contest judging at 7:30 p.m.
6-8 p.m. Boo on Main downtown London
Sunday, October 30
4-6 p.m. Restoration Ministries of Southeast Kentucky, 472 Highway 1223, Corbin — Trunk or Treat
5:30-7:30 Grace Christian Fellowship, 92W, Williamsburg — Trunk or Treat
6-8 p.m. Main Street Baptist Church, 908 Main St., Williamsburg — Fall Festival
6-8 p.m. 17th Street Christian Church, 200 17th St., Corbin – Trunk or Treat
Monday, October 31
3:30-5:30 p.m. Trick or Treat on Main Street in Corbin
5:30-7 p.m. City of Barbourville – Trick or Treat
5:30-7:30 p.m. City of Williamsburg’s Trick or Treat
5:30-7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Williamsburg, 230 S. 5th St., Williamsburg — Candyland
5:30-7:30 p.m. Hampton Inn, 530 W. Hwy 92, Williamsburg — Trunk or Treat
5:30-7:30 p.m. Cumberland Freewill Baptist Church, 2352 Red Bird Road, Williamsburg — Trunk or Treat
6-8 p.m. City of Corbin residential Trick or Treat
6-8 p.m. City of London, Laurel County residential Trick or Treat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.