London, KY (40741)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.