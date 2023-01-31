LEXINGTON — The Times-Tribune did well in the Kentucky Press Association’s annual Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers Awards announced Friday night.
The newspaper placed third in the overall General Excellence category for the multi-weekly division with individual honorees including Nighttime Editor Brad Hall and Editor Janie Slaven.
Hall brought home a total of five awards. He swept the Best Headline Writer category — winning both first and second places.
“Creative and fun headlines!! Especially loved ‘Squeeze the Day’ for National Lemonade Day and ‘Game of Throws’ for a pro cornhole player,” the judges stated for the first-place entry.
The judges called Hall’s second-place entry “quality,” particularly praising “In It to Spin It” as the headline for a spin art story.
In the Best Sports Page/Section category, he placed both second and third with judges praising him for good design. Hall also placed second in the Best Front Page category, with the judges calling the entry “a close second.”
“Brad’s talent is evident from his visual eye to his clever wordplay,” Slaven said. “We’re lucky to have him as our nighttime editor.”
Slaven herself won second place for Best Breaking News Coverage for her story on a phoned-in threat to the University of the Cumberlands.
The Times-Tribune staff won second place in the Best Special Section/Best Sports Section for their 2022 “Thank a Farmer” publication
“Our local ag producers are very important to our community,” Slaven said, “and we enjoy highlighting their work. It’s gratifying to be recognized for such an important effort.”
“We have some new faces in our newsroom that is now being led by editor Janie Slaven,” Times-Tribune Publisher Mark Walker said. “This group has quickly gelled and is continuing the excellent news coverage that our community has come to expect. Brad continues to do great design work for us, as he always has. I look forward to continued excellence from Janie and her team.”
The 2022 Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers contest was judged by the Oklahoma Press Association.
