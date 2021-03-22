KNOX COUNTY — Three were arrested on drug charges Friday after Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a reckless driver.
Knox County Deputies Scotty Wilson and Jesse Smith received a report of a reckless driver traveling from KY 229 onto US 25E toward Corbin around 9 p.m. The deputies located the vehicle near Corbin.
After conducting a traffic stop and while checking the three occupants inside the vehicle, the deputies located plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine, several syringes, a set of digital scales, a pipe, a small amount of suspected marijuana and over $3,500 in cash, according to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
The deputies arrested the driver Andrew L. Evans, age 29, of Jefferson City, Tennessee, charging him with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and operating on suspended or revoked operator's license. He was also wanted on a Bell County bench warrant for fraudulent use of credit card — under $500.
The two passengers, Donald Roberts, age 42, and Ashley Ricker, age 38, both of Rutledge, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Evans, Roberts and Ricker were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
While being processed at the Knox County Detention Center, Ricker attempted to flush suspected methamphetamine, according to the press release. She was then charged with first-degree promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence.
