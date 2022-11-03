CORBIN — Anthrax will be bringing their 40th anniversary tour to the Corbin Arena in February alongside Black Label Society and special guest Exodus.
The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. February 7.
This is round two for the tour as the two headlining bands toured together in 2022 as well. The tour was announced by the bands on Monday.
Anthrax was one of the first thrash metal bands from the East Coast. Anthrax has been active for the past five decades and has released 11 studio albums.
The band, originally formed in 1981, is known for songs such as “Madhouse,” “Indians,” and “Got The Time.”
Black Label Society formed in 1998 by guitarist and singer Zakk Wylde.
The band is known for songs like “Stillborn” and “In This River.”
Exodus is also a thrash metal band that was formed in 1979. Popular Exodus songs are “Toxic Waltz” and “Blacklist.”
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or the Corbin Arena Box Office.
