GETTYSBURG, Pennsylvania — Thousands of people from across the United States will flood Adams County this weekend for the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg.
The 160th Anniversary Flag Raising Ceremony, on Barlow’s Knoll, commemorating the action of the first day of the battle will begin the anniversary on Saturday morning. It will lead into dozens of other events. One of the key moments of the Civil War was fought in Gettysburg over the course of three days, from July 1-3, 1863.
For some, the trek to Southern Pennsylvania is an annual occurrence as a family. Others visit on anniversaries such as this year.
"I love coming here (to Gettysburg) and try to make it once a year, but this year is special," said Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams, of Bloomsburg, who will be in Gettysburg this weekend. "I brought my daughter and her friend to bike through the park. There are already a lot of people making their way here for all the events taking place."
"I think it's great to see this history," Rachel Williams, 18, of Bloomsburg, said. "I am enjoying biking around the park and seeing the history right in front of me."
For Shawn Williams and his family, the visit has special resonance. Williams said his fourth great-grandfather, Isaac Sell, fought at Gettysburg as a private with the 17th Calvary/162nd Regiment.
"We came down as a family and I felt it was important for my children to see," he said. "I make it a yearly tradition to bring my family down to remember and give thanks to the soldiers who gave their lives."
Gettysburg National Military Park tour guide James Pangburn, originally from Lewisburg, said visiting the park during celebrations is always a sight to see.
"It will be extremely busy here the next few days," he said. "We will see people from all over the country and from even across seas coming to witness history."
Pangburn said park officials love to see the interest at all times, but especially during the July 1-3 window.
"It's great to see people visiting and asking questions," he said. "We love to give the tours and talk to people and this weekend there will be hundreds of thousands of people here."
Former Sunbury resident Christopher Walter, 51, who now lives in Wisconsin, said he visits the park once a year. This year is a special occasion, he said.
"I will be bringing a lot of my family with me to the anniversary," he said. "I keep up on everything going on in Gettysburg and we are excited to have everyone together to go and see the history."
Sunbury resident and Civil War reenactor Scott Debo, who is president of Cooper's Battery B, 1st Pennsylvania Light Artillery, said he looked forward to arriving in Gettysburg ahead of the event to set up tents.
"It's a big deal being the 160th anniversary," he said from Gettysburg. "It is very hot down here, but we are all looking forward to this."
Debo will be joined by 24 other members through the weekend, and he said he expects big crowds.
"It will be packed," he said. "But we are all looking forward to meeting with people."
There will be a special showing of the 1993 film "Gettysburg," along with a battlefield walking tour, several guided ranger walks, anniversary hikes, and historical tours being offered at the park.
A slew of events will take place through Tuesday, including the 160th Battle of Gettysburg Anniversary at Daniel Lady Farm, featuring reenactors and living historians, Battle of Gettysburg on the Ridge, with nearly three dozen programs, according to officials from Destination Gettysburg and the Gettysburg National Military Park.
The park's "Living History Camps and Demonstrations," also invite visitors to witness knowledgeable living historians in locations on the battlefield who demonstrate the tools, tactics, and firepower of the two opposing armies, officials said.
The weekend events also feature several battlefield tours and a program series on "Children of the Battlefield," with Sue Boardman and Abbie Hoffman telling stories about local children who witnessed the battle up close.
The celebration concludes will with"One Hundred Nights of Taps Gettysburg 2023," which is a free guided program, followed by Taps at Gettysburg National Cemetery, Soldiers’ National Monument beginning at 5:30 p.m and a fireworks display will cap off the 160th anniversary.
