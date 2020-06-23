TRI-COUNTY — The new cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Laurel County - and so has the death rate.
Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, said late Monday that nine new cases of the virus had been identified - including an 89-year-old male who died on Saturday.
Saturday brought the highest numbers, with five separate cases. Those included a 19-year-old female, a 48-year-old female, a 50-year-old female, a 9-year-old male and the 89-year-old male who later died.
Sunday and Monday reports showed two new cases each day - a 58-year-old male and a 47-year-old male on Sunday and a 68-year-old and 49-year-old female on Monday.
That brings the county's total cases to 69, with three deaths now attributed to the virus. Of those 69 cases, 44 remain active. Three of the new cases are hospitalized while the other active cases are recovering at home. The remaining persons diagnosed positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.
In Whitley County 21 cases have been reported in total with a new case reported Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Nine cases remain active in the county with two of those hospitalized and the rest recovering at home.
Knox County reported a new case on Saturday, bringing the total to 15 for the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.