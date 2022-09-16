FRANKFORT, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the severe July floods still have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance.
Wednesday, September 28, is the deadline to apply for assistance for survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties.
FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is designed to help you with basic, critical needs such as a safe, sanitary, and functional place to live while you look for a long-term or permanent housing solution.
Applying for help is free. call 800-621-3362, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
Here is a brief description of Individual Assistance programs:
• Rental Assistance is financial aid for homeowners and renters for temporary housing if the July disaster displaced them from their primary residence. If there are no rentals or other alternate housing within a reasonable distance, you may be considered for FEMA’s direct temporary housing alternatives such as a travel trailer or manufactured housing unit.
• Lodging Expense Reimbursement is reimbursement for out-of-pocket temporary lodging expenses that resulted from damage that made their primary residence uninhabitable. Eligible lodging expenses may include the cost of the room and any associated taxes.
• Home Repair Assistance is financial assistance for homeowners to repair their uninsured or underinsured primary residences, utilities servicing the primary residence, and residential infrastructure leading to their disaster-damaged property.
• Replacement Assistance is financial assistance for any homeowner whose primary residence was destroyed by the disaster and can be applied to the purchase of a new permanent residence.
• Other Needs Assistance is financial assistance for other disaster-caused expenses and immediate needs. This assistance may include funds to replace personal property, moving and storage expenses, transportation assistance, funeral, medical, dental, childcare, and miscellaneous disaster-related items.
FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.
You also may apply at a Disaster Recovery Center. To find an open recovery center, visit fema.gov/drc.
For official information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
