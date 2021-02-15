Due to icy roadways and more inclement weather expected this afternoon, The Times-Tribune will publish in print Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Our website, www.thetimestribune.com, will be updated with the most up-to-date news as usual.
Local officials and first responders are urging motorists to not travel Monday as roadways were icy Sunday night into Monday and more ice is expected Monday afternoon
Check out our list of closings throughout the area here. If you have any additions, email them to newsroom@thetimestribune.com.
