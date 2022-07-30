On the morning of July 21, 2022, my students and I released 10 red balloons into the sky. Attached to each balloon was an original message and an email. The assignment was inspired by the short story, “Notes from a Bottle” by James Stevenson, which was rather a short apocalyptic story where a man recounts the end of the world from his apartment as water rises floor by floor.
Unlike the short story, our messages are meant to be inspiring and positive. I addressed the assignment as, “If you could say anything to Corbin, what would you say? Let this be your message in a bottle.”
As I read those messages, I found them somewhat revealing in the context of the student’s own stories and conflicts. I have always felt the teenage years are some of the most tumultuous years in a person’s life, and as these students sat in a classroom, intentionally about to send their words into the sky, I observed a kind of guiding empathy from them.
The messages seemed to impart a sense of understanding to someone going through a trial or hard time. For example, most of them involved the words, “I know sometimes things can seem tough, but hang in there.” I kept reading these scripted messages of advice and wondered, how many times had these students heard this?
I specifically liked one message, which suggested to its reader, “Don’t just survive, live your life to the fullest.” This immediately reminded me of the quote from the movie Braveheart, “All men die. Not every man lives.” To my surprise and disappointment, none of my students were familiar with the movie. Which was good to know since in my next class I intended to run down the hall yelling “Freedom!” with half my face painted blue.
Reflectively, when I was a teenager, I came up with a saying that still holds true to me today: “Circumstance is a monster.” Basically, bad things are going to happen in life. It is inevitable and sometimes debilitating. However, the older I have become, the more I wonder where I would be without those monstrous circumstances. Who would I be? I remember praying prayers that were never answered, and now that I look back, I am glad they weren’t.
In that context, I feel that guiding force, and a couple of students fearlessly acknowledged it as well. One student inserted a quote in his message in a bottle, which stated, “forget former things; do not dwell on the past -Isaiah 43:18.” As his balloon sailed off into the sky, I thought to myself, I wish I had such insight when I was younger.
I am always inspired by my students and often learn right along with them. As this summer class comes to an end — this designated time for education, I don’t feel as if we were trapped in the classroom, rather, at times I felt there wasn’t enough time to explore our stories and share our writing. and of course, there’s our love for grammar lessons…
So far, we do not know where the balloons landed, as we have not received a reply. They probably drifted into some forest or landed on some rooftop never to be seen again. However, the moment we released them into that blue sky, we felt as if we were sending a piece of ourselves out into the world for someone to find. It was a remarkable feeling.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
