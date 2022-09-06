WILLIAMSBURG — After weeks of preparing for an announced September 1 opening, The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland surprised the community by opening a day early last Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison got to announce the “soft opening” on his radio show.
“There was a plan to go ahead and just open the doors and not say anything about it,” the mayor said. “But when I spoke to the general manager the night before, I said, ‘I’ve got my radio show. Do you want me to say anything?’ He said to go ahead and announced we’re opening at 4 o’clock.”
According to The Mint’s Vice President and General Manager Henry Graffeo, the facility couldn’t open soon enough.
“The goal was truly to open as soon as we can,” he said. “That being said, we were always pushing for Labor Day weekend so that everyone could enjoy it while they were off work and also capture most people who wanted to see it.”
So far, the turnout of those coming to the gaming hall has shown the area’s curiosity.
“We didn’t get a good clean number but a lot of people came in to see the property. They didn’t really game that much,” said Graffeo of the opening night. “We enjoyed Midnight Bourbon and had a really good time because we had live entertainment.”
Graffeo did have numbers on the second night, however, with 1,100 people coming to game at The Mint.
Mayor Harrison is excited about what The Mint’s opening means for Williamsburg with its expected boost on the economy in property, occupational, insurance, restaurant, and alcohol taxes. The Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Commission, which collects restaurant and transient tax, can also benefit with tourism’s potential to skyrocket in the area.
According to Graffeo, The Mint has already hired 165-170 people with almost 95% of those team members are from Williamsburg.
Graffeo and the owners of The Mint have a three-year plan to eventually open a hotel near the facility for guests to stay in.
“I hope it brings more traffic to the area for all of the other business owners as well,” he said. “The biggest impact is we have partnered with Hampton Inn as our hotel of choice right now. We don’t want any of our partners or any of our local people out of business so we’re going to constantly monitor that.”
The official Grand Opening of The Mint is planned for later this month. The facility currently doesn’t have its full food and beverage package because of supply chain issues, according to Graffeo.
“In about two weeks, it will be completed and then we’ll plan the grand opening,” he explained.
Three guests at The Mint, Selena Douglas, Roberta Roberts, and Robert Douglas came in from Tennessee to check out the facility.
“I think it’s nice,” said Roberta Roberts, who had had luck winning on some of the machines. She and her family planned on coming back.
