WILLIAMSBURG—The Creek Church is hoping to help Whitley Countians get ready for the holiday season with their Holiday Prep Day event this weekend.
The Creek Church’s Holiday Prep Day event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Regional Mall.
Ryan Hartzell, the Creek Church’s Williamsburg campus pastor, said that Saturday’s event will be offering an array of completely free services and items to those in the area, including refreshments, oil changes for single mothers, hair cuts, pictures with Santa, coats and other household items donated by the Christian Appalachian Project.
Hartzell said there will be some other organizations in attendance such as the Whitley County Health Department and local fire department, as well as crafts and inflatables for kids.
“We really just wanted to be able to be a blessing to our community and show love to the people that need it and help people get ready for the holidays,” Hartzell said. “I believe that the communities that the church is in should be better because the church is there and if the church wasn’t there, it would be missed. I think that for a lot of communities, they don’t feel that way about their churches, so we just wanted to do something to show our community the love of Jesus, to be a blessing to them and to really provide for some real and tangible needs for people.”
Hartzell noted that this will be the first time the Creek Church has done an event like this in Williamsburg.
“We’ve done events like it in London,” Hartzell said. “It’s been years ago, it was called ‘Love Loud’ when we did it in London, so basically it’s a Christmas version of Love Loud.”
While the event is targeted towards those in need in the Williamsburg community, Hartzell said they certainly won’t turn anyone away as long as they have the supplies to give out. Hartzell said that if the hairdressers were to be overrun on Saturday, some local barbers have provided complimentary gift certificates for people to get their hair cuts at another time.
The Creek Church is still looking for donations of new and gently used coats, as well as volunteers for their Holiday Prep Day event. Hartzell noted that the church desperately needs volunteers to help with set up and take down of the event, as well as experienced hairdressers to offer free hair cuts on Saturday.
If you are interested in volunteering, visit www.thecreeckchurch.com/loveloud and fill out the appropriate forms and someone from the church will be in contact with you. If you would like to make a donation, call the church at 606-877-9682.
