WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Grand Jury returned an indictment Monday against a Tennessee man accused of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer among other charges.
Tommy Kemper Jr., 44, of Antioch, TN, has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder; receiving stolen property of a value of $1,000 or more; first-degree criminal mischief; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); first-degree wanton endangerment; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Those charges stem from a June 21 incident that began with Kentucky State Police Detective Samuel Aaron Peace observing a southbound silver 2005 Chevrolet 1500 half-ton truck pass five vehicles — including his own cruiser — at a high rate of speed near the 18-mile marker of Interstate 75.
Kemper was in the right lane, according to his citation, and caused the front vehicle to swerve to avoid being struck as the truck moved into the left lane.
Det. Peace caught up to the truck and initiated signals for a traffic stop — leading to a pursuit with Peace calling for backup.
Fellow KSP Trooper Gary Ridener then reported in a second citation that the truck “initiated contact” with Peace’s cruiser — causing the detective to wreck with significant damage to the vehicle. The indictment states that Kemper intentionally collided with the cruiser at a speed of 93 miles per hour.
The truck, which Somerset Police Department had entered as stolen into NCIC (National Criminal Information Center), was located a short time later by Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies.
According to Kemper’s citation, he admitted stealing the vehicle in Pulaski County after leaving rehab as well as performing a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver on Peace’s cruiser and continuing on until he wreck himself due to the damage the maneuver caused to the truck.
Kemper remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 bond at press time. An arraignment date was not yet available.
The grand jury also returned indictments against:
• Bobby Foster, 36, of Monticello — first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.
• Matthew Adkins, 24, of Williamsburg — first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; and theft of identity without consent.
• Bennie Strunk, 45, of Lexington — first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Shannon Breedlove, 52, of Williamsburg — tampering with physical evidence.
• Samantha Lawson, 33, of Williamsburg — tampering with physical evidence.
• Rashaun Russell, 35, of Williamsburg — second-degree burglary; first-degree wanton endangerment; fourth-degree assault; and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Earl Reynolds, 59, of Williamsburg — theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more.
• Jack Schenck, 41, of Oneida, TN — third-degree burglary.
• Terry Moore, 63, of Williamsburg — retaliation against a participant in a legal process.
• Jason Helton, 46, of Rockhold — first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (meth).
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
