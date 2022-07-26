FLAT LICK — A Tennessee man is facing felony charges after Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Flat Lick residence to investigate a possible domestic incident.
John Brandon Gray, 20, of New Tazewell, Tennessee, has been charged with attempted murder – police officer, resisting arrest, third-degree assault – police officer, and public intoxication – controlled substance (excluding alcohol) in connection to a July 19 incident that began on Martin Crawford Lane.
According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded to the residence and encountered the caller at the front door. One officer went to the back as Gray, the press release stated, slammed the back door and locked it.
Gray then reportedly ran out the front door and got into a 2006 Dodge Durango that he had arrived in. According to the sheriff’s release, he placed the SUV in drive, “floored the gas and tried to run over the deputies.” Another occupant had his hands up and his foot on the brake.
Deputies were able to gain access to the vehicle by breaking the passenger window and get that door open but, according to the release, Gray attempted to fight the men. After a brief struggle and deploying a taser, the suspect was brought under control and taken into custody. Gray reportedly told officers during his arrest that he had taken drugs the day before the incident.
Gray was taken to Barbourville ARH for assessment after being tased. Once cleared from the hospital, he was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Having pleaded not guilty at arraignment, Gray was scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Knox District Court for a preliminary hearing.
