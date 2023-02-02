CORBIN — A local distribution plant in Knox County will soon be laying off more than 200 people.
TCO LLC, located on the Corbin Bypass, began to notify its employees in mid-January that the contract the company had with ams-OSRAM for the past 25 years would expire at the end of 2023. Without that contract renewal or replacement, TCO will be closing its doors for good.
All 212 of its employees are currently expected to be terminated between April 1 and December 31, 2023. Although the company does not offer a severance package, the employees that stay until termination will receive a retention bonus.
“Other businesses have already reached out to us,” Human Resource Manager Diane Moses explained during an interview with the Times Tribune. “We are very hopeful that we will go under a new contract.”
Unless that happens, terminations may come in stages, depending upon the need for workers as the contract moves toward dissolution.
In the letter sent out to workers in accordance to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, TCO advised that its 212 employees were equally divided between packing and warehousing.
“Within the packing area, headcount will be reduced by approximately 18 every six weeks beginning in April 2023 until October 2023, at which time all packing activities will cease,” the letter stated. “Within the warehouse, reductions are expected begin around June 2023. Terminations may come in stages but will be weighted more towards September 2023.”
Efforts to contact ams-OSRAM were not successful by press time.
