Weather Alert

...Light to Moderate Snow Possible During the Morning Commute... Light snow will linger along and south of the Hal Rogers Parkway and Highway 80 corridor early this morning. Generally less than a half an inch is expected, however, a few locations could pick up around an inch within more persistent snow bands. Visibilities will be reduced to less than a mile within moderate snow bands and slushy snow will accumulate on area roadways, allowing slick spots to develop. The snow will move out of the area by mid- morning. Slow down and exercise caution if traveling during the morning commute. Allow extra time to reach your destination.