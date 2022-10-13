CORBIN — The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce held their October luncheon Tuesday at the Corbin Center — playing host to Lena Muldoon, Executive Director of You Decide, Kentucky!
Muldoon spoke of her organization’s efforts to amend Kentucky’s constitution so that local governments — including the Commonwealth’s 120 counties and more than 400 cities — can leverage more of their own taxes to invest into their respective communities.
The latest incarnation of the local option proposal came in the 2022 General Assembly with House Bill 475.
Currently, Section 181 of the Kentucky Constitution limits the types of taxes local governments can charge — primarily collecting occupational tax and property tax revenue.
Other states, Muldoon noted, allow local governmental entities to institute sales tax, gas tax, etc. for specific projects — commonly referred to as local options.
While the state House of Representatives has passed the measure, which wouldn’t automatically allow local governments to raise such revenue but rather would allow voters to decide with a constitutional amendment placed on the ballot, Muldoon noted that the Senate hesitated because many were unsure if the amendment could pass.
That, Muldoon said, is where her organization comes in.
“We are focused on a multi-year campaign,” she continued. “We aim to unlock the potential to find more community-centered local initiatives by building a statewide coalition of citizens, officials and decision makers.”
Muldoon noted that the tax reform could help cities and counties invest in a wide range of quality-of-life projects involving the arts, affordable housing, community centers, infrastructure, sports and entertainment, and more.
“Right now, we are simply standing in our own way because decision-making is out of the hands of the people,” Muldoon said. “YDK is dedicated to changing this and we need your support for our statewide educational campaign.”
Also speaking in favor of the effort was Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, who co-chairs the YDK board and said she got involved because she was tired of driving to Frankfort every time her city needs something, such as the flooding on Master Street.
“It pits us against each other for the same dollar,” Razmus said of local governments. “We need to get away from the model that the state has of productivity-based taxation and toward, like our neighbors to the south, a consumption-based tax. You get to choose where your tax dollars are going.”
The luncheon also opened with a presentation from Stan Baker of SEKRI (Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries), which sponsored the October event in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
The company was founded in 1971 in Corbin to offer opportunities to those with disabilities seeking employment and has since expanded to include facilities in Pineville, Middlesboro, Cumberland, Harlan, Paris, and Jellico, Tennessee.
“We have just under 600 people who work for us,” Baker said, adding that the workforce manufactures various apparel and gear primarily for the military. “…It’s an honor and a privilege for those of us who work there to support this effort.”
The next chamber meeting will be held November 8, in Corbin.
