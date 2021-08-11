CORBIN — Corbin Independent Schools has announced the selection of Tackett Wilson as the new Corbin High School Athletic Director.
“I am very honored and blessed to represent Corbin Schools student athletes, coaches, community and parents” Wilson said.
Wilson has taught Criminal Justice at the Corbin Area Technology Center the past 6 years. Prior to teaching, Wilson was a State Police Officer for 20 years. He has also been a sports official the past 16 years, officiating high school baseball, football, and basketball and college baseball and football.
He attended Alice Lloyd College where he played collegiate baseball. He holds a Masters Degree in Education and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Police Administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.