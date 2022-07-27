WHITLEY — Last week, the Whitley County Board of Education got together to discuss Superintendent John Siler’s annual evaluation of his work with Whitley County Schools.
There are seven standards by which superintendents across Kentucky are judged, with ratings ranging from exemplary — exceeding the standard — to growth required — meaning there is an area or areas that must be addressed in the Professional Growth Plan the board has for the superintendent.
Supt. Siler aced his evaluation with Exemplary marks throughout the report.
The first standard on the list of items Siler was evaluated on was Strategic Leadership wherein, “the Superintendent creates conditions that strategically reimagine the district’s vision, mission and goals that every student who graduates from high school is globally competitive in post secondary education and the workforce, and is prepared for life in the 21st century.” Siler received an exemplary.
The next is Instructional Leadership wherein, “the Superintendent supports and builds a system committed to shared values and beliefs focused on teaching and learning where performance gaps are systematically eliminated over time and every student graduates from which school college and career ready”. Siler received an exemplary score.
Under Cultural Leadership, “The Superintendent understands and acts on the important role a system’s culture has in the exemplary performance of all schools. The Superintendent understands the people in the district and community, how they came to their current state, and how to connect with their traditions in order to move them forward to support the districts efforts to achieve individual and collective goals.” Again, Siler was found to be exemplary.
The fourth standard is Human Resource Leadership. “The Superintendent ensures the district is a professional learning community with processes and systems in place that result in recruitment, induction, support, evaluation, development, and retention of a highly effective, diverse staff.” Siler received an exemplary.
Under Managerial Leadership, “The Superintendent ensures that the district has processes and systems in place for budgeting, staffing, problem solving, communicating expectations, and scheduling that organization of the work of the district, and giving priority to student learning and safety.” Siler received an exemplary in this category as well.
The sixth standard, Collaborative Leadership, says, “The Superintendent, in concert with the local Board of Education, designs structures and processes that result in broad community engagement with support for and ownership of the district vision.” Siler recieved an exemplary.
Finally under Standard 7, Influential Leadership, “The Superintendent promotes the success of teaching and learning by understanding responding to influencing the larger political, social, economic, legal, ethical and cultural context.” Siler received an exemplary.
“We’re very pleased the job that he’s done and we look forward to working with him this year,” said board chair Brenda Hill. “We look forward to continue making great things happen for Whitley County.”
“I’m very fortunate to be working in an outstanding school district with outstanding board members that really put the needs of the kids first,” said Siler, who expressed his happiness with his latest evaluation.
In other business:
• The board voted to hire four School Resource Officers (SROs) for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Whitley County Schools will be continuing their contract with Ross Tarrant Architects, who have been working on projects such as the expansion of Oak Grove Elementary School’s cafeteria and other on-going projects.
The estimated completion date for Oak Grove Elementary School’s cafeteria is December 15.
