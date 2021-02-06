FRANKFORT — Football fans across the country are gearing up for America’s most-watched sporting event, Super Bowl LV, on Sunday, Feb. 7. While celebrations will look different this year due to COVID-19, the dangers of drunken driving remain the same.
Gov. Andy Beshear encourages Kentuckians to play for TEAM Kentucky by celebrating responsibly at home as this year’s Super Bowl comes during a health pandemic.
“As public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said yesterday, we want everyone to have a good time watching and celebrating the Super Bowl but we can’t afford to let our guards down,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This year, there’s two good reasons to watch the big game at home. One is to combat the spread of COVID-19 to protect our fellow Kentuckians. The second is to avoid putting yourself and others on the road at risk if you plan to drink alcohol.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety is teaming with the National Highway Traffic Safety for a “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” reminder urging football fans to avoid a major fumble by not driving impaired.
Drunken driving can be deadly. With a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, a driver is considered legally alcohol-impaired; however, impairment begins at one drink. If you plan to drink and need to travel, plan a safe ride home in advance.
“Drunken driving crashes are 100 percent preventable,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Drivers must understand that drugs and/or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive, but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive. You may think you’re fine, but impairment slows judgment, coordination and reaction times.”
According to KYTC, preliminary numbers indicate 120 people in Kentucky were killed in crashes that involved a drunken driver in 2020.
“These are not just numbers,” said Gray. “These are people – mothers, daughters, sons, fathers – who never made it home to their loved ones due to someone’s choice to drink and drive. Any number above zero is unacceptable.”
The KYTC reminds motorists traveling not only on Super Bowl Sunday – but every day – to always buckle up. A seat belt provides the best protection against injury and death.
