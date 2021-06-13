During the next session of the Kentucky Agricultural Training School, University of Kentucky specialists will discuss how summer annual forages can enhance producers’ existing forage systems. The daylong, in-person training begins at 8:30 a.m. CDT June 15 at the UK Research and Education Center in Princeton.
Summer annuals include sorghum, sudangrass, sorghum-sudangrass hybrids and millets. They grow best when temperatures are between 80 and 90 degrees F. Producers can reap benefits by adding these forages into their current system, said Chris Teutsch, forage extension specialist with the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.
“Summer annuals can provide high quality grazing during warm weather, because they thrive in the heat when cool-season grass growth is restricted,” he said. “They can be an important part of pasture renovation programs by providing needed protection against weeds and erosion until producers can seed perennials.”
Training presentations will address summer annuals as part of the forage system, variety selection, establishment, fertilization, grazing summer annuals, options for harvesting, nitrate and prussic acid field test kits, temporary fencing and utilizing water. Participants also will tour summer annual research plots at the UK Research and Education Center Farm.
Program organizers have applied for continuing education units for Certified Crop Advisors and pesticide applicators.
The cost to attend is $105, and space is limited. To register, visit https://kats.ca.uky.edu/. Producers can get more information about the event by contacting Lori Rogers, KATS coordinator, at lori.rogers@uky.edu or 270-365-7541, ext. 21317.
