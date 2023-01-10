CORBIN — The sounds of 1970s rock echoed in the Corbin Arena Friday night as Styx performed the first concert of 2023.
Fans of all ages flocked inside the concert hall, ready to reminisce with the group that had numerous hits during the 1970s and early 1980s.
The first set included “Lady” and other hits that sent the group to the top of the rock charts. After a brief intermission, the band came back to the stage to perform a few more songs before taking a different direction to the show — bringing out Styx co-founder, Chuck Panozzo, to perform with the band.
Panozza and his twin brother John, along with Dennis DeYoung, Tommy Shaw and James “JY” Young are credited as the founding members of the band. DeYoung was the primary songwriter of the group.
After a guitar and keyboard duet, the remainder of the group returned to the stage to perform “Come Sail Away,” with the crowd blending in their voices for sections of that song and winding down their two-hour show with cheers from the fans.
