CORBIN — The Corbin Arena got the week off to a rocking start with Monday’s announcement that Styx will be performing at the arena on Friday, January 6.
Styx formed in Chicago in 1972 and enjoyed a large Midwest following before a major-label record deal sent “Lady” to the Top 10 at number 6 on the charts. Styx sold over 20 million records for A&M between 1976 and 1984. They were the first band to score four triple-platinum albums in a row: The Grand Illusion (1977), Pieces of Eight (1978), Cornerstone (1979), and Paradise Theater (1981).
With the current lineup of James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals); the band has continued to keep their music going with The Mission, their 16th studio album, according to Apple Music. The album is a concept album that tells the story of astronauts flying to Mars.
Hits such as “Come Sail Away,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Renegade,” “Too Much Time on My Hands” and “Mr. Roboto” will also likely be on the band’s set list for Corbin.
Tickets go on sale to the general public through ticketmaster.com and at The Corbin Arena box office starting this Friday, August 26.
