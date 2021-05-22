The CPE analysis shows that, on a median basis, Black, Asian and Hispanic workers in Kentucky continue to earn less than white counterparts do over a lifetime. In many cases, the gaps are severe.
For instance, CPE says Black Kentuckians with an associate degree earn only about 46% of the amount that white workers make over a lifetime with the same credential. Earnings grow to 55% at the bachelor’s degree level and 57% at the master’s degree level. However, even with a master’s degree, Black workers still earn less on a median basis than white employees who only have a high school diploma.
“In some cases, people of color would need to work two lifetimes to match the income of a white peer,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “These inequities betray our values as a state and diminish the hard work of too many Kentuckians. If we want to encourage college-going and build a workforce for the future, we need to make sure all workers receive the financial rewards that befit their education.”
Like Black Kentuckians, there are income disparities for Asian workers. The study found Asian workers with an associate degree make about 54% of the money that white workers earn with a similar credential. With a bachelor’s degree, Asian employees bring in about 62% of a white worker’s earnings over a lifetime. That amount increases to 72% at the master’s level.
Hispanic workers fare better than other groups but still face substantial gaps. Hispanic employees with an associate degree make about 85% of the amount white peers earn over a lifetime. With a bachelor’s degree, the number rises to 92%, and at the master’s level, Hispanic workers completely close the income gap with white counterparts. However, the disparity remerges with terminal degrees, which include doctoral and professional degrees like law and engineering.
Jie “Grace” Dai, CPE’s senior associate for data and advanced analytics and a lead author of the brief, said the research should encourage all colleges and universities to continue prioritizing enrollment and graduation of minority students in high-demand, high-wage fields.
“Our campuses and employers can also help narrow the gaps by providing more leadership training opportunities and more professional career paths for minority students,” Dai said. “Additionally, we’d urge all of our campuses to offer more support and resources for Black and Hispanic Kentuckians who are interested in a terminal degree.”
CPE’s analysis relies on data from the 2016-18 American Community Survey to approximate lifetime earnings for full-time workers. It is the last in a three-part series of research briefs on educational attainment and lifetime earnings in Kentucky.
The first part of the series showed that higher levels of educational attainment allow workers to acquire significantly greater financial rewards over the course of a career. The second revealed that, even with advanced college degrees, women in Kentucky continue to earn significantly less than men do over a lifetime.
The brief can be seen on the CPE’s website at: http://cpe.ky.gov/data/reports/earningsbrief-3.pdf.
