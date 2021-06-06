WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.
Note: All students who are named to the President's List at Cumberlands are automatically listed on the Dean's List as well, since the Dean's List requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.
Students from our area who were named to the spring 2021 President's List include:
Kelsey Adams of Barbourville (40906)
Mallory Allen of Corbin (40701)
Helen Asher of Barbourville (40906)
Brandon Baker of Corbin (40701)
Elizabeth Boggs of London (40744)
Krystal Bowling of Manchester (40962)
Amber Bowman of Corbin (40701)
Lindsay Brown of Corbin (40701)
Madison Browning of Corbin (40701)
Jara Burkhart of London (40741)
Kelli Caldwell of London (40741)
Chelsea Caudill of London (40744)
Ashley Cheek of Williamsburg (40769)
Karson Chesnut of London (40744)
Mickayla Coppock of Corbin (40701)
Benjamin Creager of Williamsburg (40769)
Sheila Dabney of Williamsburg (40769)
Kristin Engle of Barbourville (40906)
Rachel Evans of London (40744)
Matthew Fannin of Williamsburg (40769)
Wadonna Farmer of Corbin (40702)
Mary Gambrell of Barbourville (40906)
Tristan Gibbs of Corbin (40701)
Samuel Golden of Williamsburg (40769)
Cheyenne Haddix of Williamsburg (40769)
Tiffany Hall of London (40744)
Elle Hays of London (40741)
Timothy Henson of Manchester (40962)
Ashley Hibbard of Barbourville (40906)
Jordan Hopper of Barbourville (40906)
Haleigh Hopper of Barbourville (40906)
Scotty Hubbard of Corbin (40701)
Jezni Huddleston of Williamsburg (40769)
Katelynn Johnson of Williamsburg (40769)
Mary Jordan of Barbourville (40906)
John Keck of Corbin (40701)
Sarah Lambdin of Frakes (40940)
Kristen Ledford of Dewitt (40930)
Richard Love of Gray (40734)
Jessica Mahan of Williamsburg (40769)
Tasha Mason of London (40744)
Joshua May of Barbourville (40906)
Samuel McCullah of Williamsburg (40769)
Sarah Mcintosh of East Bernstadt (40729)
Matthew McNew of Lily (40740)
Amber McQueen of Manchester (40962)
Eva Meyer of London (40741)
Lawrence Mills of Manchester (40962)
Emily Mills of Barbourville (40906)
Kristin Mitchell of Corbin (40701)
Martin Mueller of Williamsburg (40769)
Ashley Nantz of Corbin (40701)
Stephanie Newman of Rockholds (40759)
Tommaso Ogliari of Williamsburg (40769)
Allison Parsons of Barbourville (40906)
Sydney Prakash of Williamsburg (40769)
Miguel Reis of Williamsburg (40769)
Natasha Roberts of Manchester (40962)
Daniel Ruiz Ramis of Williamsburg (40769)
Karen Sams of Manchester (40962)
Devyn Sams of Corbin (40701)
Kaitlyn Shackelford of Barbourville (40906)
Hope Siler of Corbin (40701)
Caleb Siler of Corbin (40701)
Bradley Simpson of Barbourville (40906)
Beverly Smith of East Bernstadt (40729)
Nicholas Smith of Flat Lick (40935)
Kenlee Smith of Corbin (40701)
Sydney Stargel of Williamsburg (40701)
Madalyn Sutton of Williamsburg (40769)
Noah Thornberry of Williamsburg (40769)
Rayla Turner of East Bernstadt (40729)
Thibault Villetorte of Williamsburg (40769)
Laura Vogt of Williamsburg (40769)
Victoria Wagers of London (40744)
John Whitaker of Corbin (40701)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.