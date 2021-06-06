WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Students from your area who made the spring 2021 Dean's List at Cumberlands include:
Logan Adams from London (40744)
Elizabeth Akers from London (40744)
Maggie Anderson from London (40741)
Kristen Ayres from London (40744)
Samantha Beason from London (40744)
Brooke Benge from London (40741)
Alyssa Bishop from London (40741)
Destiny Blue from Lily (40740)
Shelbi Brock from London (40741)
Benjamin Brown from London (40741)
Jennifer Brown from Keavy (40737)
Linda Campbell from London (40744)
Grace Chitwood from Keavy (40737)
Christa Chitwood from Keavy (40737)
Jacob Christensen from London (40744)
Megan Clontz from London (40741)
Callie Cornett from London (40744)
Reece Couch from East Bernstadt (40729)
Emily Davenport from London (40744)
Jacob Doughty from London (40741)
Tammy Eaton from London (40744)
Megan Emond from London (40741)
Billy Evans from London (40744)
Chassady Felts from Pittsburg (40755)
Kaylie Grimes from Keavy (40737)
Savannah Hammack from London (40741)
James Hays from London (40744)
Stephanie Hentz from East Bernstadt (40729)
Leeandra Hill from London (40741)
Taylor Hoskins from London (40741)
Pepper Hunter from London (40741)
Jacob Hylton from London (40741)
Makella Hylton from London (40741)
Chelsea Johnson from London (40741)
Michael Johnston from London (40741)
Kelly Jones from London (40744)
Brianna LaPalme from London (40744)
Jessica Lee from Keavy (40737)
Latisha Levering from London (40744)
Megan Lewis from London (40741)
Lyndsey Likins from London (40741)
Zachary Madden from London (40741)
Christa Mains from London (40741)
Karley Makin from London (40741)
Leah Mcgee from London (40741)
Kimberly McKiddy from London (40744)
Charisma Messer from London (40741)
Jamie Messer from London (40741)
Anthony Miller from Lily (40740)
Sydni Moore from Keavy (40737)
Emily Morton from London (40744)
Christie Moses from Keavy (40737)
Alexis Napier from London (40741)
Hollie Napier from East Bernstadt (40729)
Kristen Newnham from London (40741)
Mary Phillips from London (40744)
Mackenzie Powenski from London (40741)
Sydney Reed from London (40741)
Georganna Richardson from east bernstadt (40729)
Jenna Rockwell from London (40741)
Kaitlin Rudder from London (40741)
Douglas Saylor from London (40744)
Mallory Singleton from London (40744)
Madelyn Singleton from London (40744)
Hannah Sizemore from London (40741)
Ashley Smith from London (40744)
Madison Smith from London (40741)
Jeremy Smith from London (40741)
Dwalenna Stepp from Lily (40740)
Lauren Stokes from London (40741)
Dana Taylor from Lexington (40513)
Madison Thompson from London (40741)
Kelsey Wagers from London (40744)
Michelle Wagers from London (40744)
Dakota Wells from London (40744)
Zoe Williams from Keavy (40737)
Olivia Williams from London (40741)
Miranda York from London (40744)
Well done to these Patriots!
