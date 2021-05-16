Cumberlands congratulates summer graduates

WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies this spring to celebrate its newest graduates. Students in the Class of 2021 hailed from 40 states and territories as well as multiple countries, including Canada, Gambia, India, Jamaica, Madagascar, Serbia, Spain, Taiwan, and Ukraine, among others. Graduates from the Class of 2020 were also able to participate in this year's ceremonies.

Cumberlands' newest graduates include the following students from the local area:

Nasnin Sirajudheen of Lexington (40513), who completed their Master of Science in Information Technology

Nellie Deaton of London (40744), who completed their Master of Science in Information Technology

William McMillian of London (40741), who completed their Master of Science in Justice Administration

Holly Hibbard of London (40741), who completed their Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership

Jimmy Deaton of London (40741), who completed their Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies

Brandi Stout of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching

Christopher Power of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching

Destiny Ramey of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching

Devon Mills of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching

Dorothy Wooley of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching

Marisa Arthur of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching

Nathaniel Valentine of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching

Beth Reams of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Elijah Jervis of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Kayla Rarrieck of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Tonya Allen of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling

Melissa Black of London (40744), who completed their Education Specialist in Director of Special Education

Olivia Claypool of Lexington (40513), who completed their Education Specialist in Director of Special Education

JeriKay Wynn of London (40744), who completed their Education Specialist in School Counselor

Grace Chitwood of Keavy (40737), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Information Technology

Andrew Martin of London (40744), who completed their Associate of Science in Psychology

James Peters of London (40741), who completed their Associate of Science in Information Technology

Callie Cornett of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology

Matthew McNew of Lily (40740), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology

Nicholas Browning of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration

Amanda Marcum of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Amber Napier of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ariel Rush of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Chelsea Caudill of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Dakota Wells of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts

Jacob Hylton of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology

Jennifer Brown of Keavy (40737), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kelly Jones of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Linzee Rollins of Lily (40740), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Public Health

Madison Smith of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Administration

Maggie Anderson of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology

Mary Phillips of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies

Samantha Beason of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Sidney Collins of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Victoria Carter of Lilly (40740), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Kristen Ayres of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education

Leah McGee of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education

Taylor Maggard of Keavy (40737), who completed their Bachelor of Science Education in Elementary Education

Victoria Wagers of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science Education in Early Childhood Education

Malari Hoskins of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts

David Evans of London (40741), who completed their Education Specialist in Principal

Jessielene Minga of London, KY (40741), who completed their Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practioner

Michael Rader of London (40741), who completed their Master of Business Administration in 

Rebecca Carter of East Bernstadt (40729), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Cumberlands President Dr. Larry Cockrum gave his heartfelt congratulations to the students and offered them a few reminders as they take their next step in life.

"You will have a unique story to tell throughout your life about the circumstances of your senior year," Cockrum said. "How you respond to circumstances is more important, more defining, and more lasting than the circumstance itself. Always remember that with hopefulness, with preparation, and with the proper tools, we are all capable of a new and positive beginning. Find the joy in life. Life brings opportunities and obstacles. Pursue the opportunities, and be persistent and patient getting past the obstacles. Follow your heart, but use your head. Listen to the people around you, always look to learn, grow, and try new things, and laugh a lot."

President Cockrum also took a moment to recognize the family and friends who had supported the graduates while they were taking classes, noting their "sacrifice, concern, and labor of love" that helped the graduates succeed.

The university also honored exemplary students during its undergraduate commencement ceremonies on April 30 and May 1, acknowledging the students' exceptional academic performance, leadership, and character.

Hutton Scholars include all undergraduate students who completed a minimum of 200 community service hours during their Cumberlands career. The Class of 2021 had 31 Hutton Scholars and performed 30,935 hours of community service throughout their college careers. The Corporation for National and Community Services values volunteer work at $25.43 per hour, making this graduation class' total contribution to the community $693,603.

The administration also recognized students who had been accepted into the J.T. Vallandingham Scholastic Honor Society, the highest academic honor granted by Cumberlands. For acceptance, the students must have completed 96 hours of coursework and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.75. There were 64 students from the Class of 2021 inducted into the honor society.

The university thanks this spring's graduates for their lasting, positive influence on Cumberlands' campus and the community and congratulates all Class of 2021 scholars and award winners on a job well done.

From everyone at University of the Cumberlands, congratulations, Class of 2021!

Graduates who attended commencement ceremonies (both the Class of 2020 ceremony and Class of 2021 ceremonies) may visit www.ucumberlands.edu/classof2021 to download their graduation ceremony video and photos.

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

