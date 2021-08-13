The AG’s Office and KHEAA have seen an uptick in scammers attempting to apply for student loans and financial aid using fraudulently obtained personal information, including names, addresses, and social security numbers. Scammers may attempt to obtain education loans, then spend the funds for other purposes. Loan identity theft scams can damage your credit history and potentially make a consumer liable for repaying the loan.
Fortunately, no fraudulent student loans have been disbursed directly to scammers through KHEAA. There are numerous controls in place with KHEAA and its vendors and school partners to ensure no scammer can secure fraudulent funds. Upon discovering attempted fraudulent activity with someone’s personal information, KHEAA halts the application process and begins the process to remove the invalid entry from the consumer’s credit report.
“As technology evolves, it’s becoming easier for scammers to carry out identity theft schemes and profit from the personal information of others, and student loan scams are frequently used to perpetrate this type of fraud,” said Cameron. “We urge consumers to closely and regularly monitor their credit reports, and report suspected identity theft involving student loans to our office immediately at ag.ky.gov/scams and to the KHEAA.”
“We are pleased to be working with the Attorney General’s office and to prevent any loan from being issued as a result of identity theft,” added KHEAA Executive Director Eugene Hutchins. “KHEAA places the highest value on protecting the accuracy and validity of a consumer’s credit information.”
If you suspect you are the victim of identity theft, they recommend:
Act quickly. Recovery from identity theft is usually easier if you take action as soon as you learn that you are a victim.
Report it. Report suspected identity theft to the Attorney General’s office and to the Federal Trade Commission at www.identitytheft.gov.
Stop the loan application. If you think a scammer used your personal information to apply for a student loan through KHEAA, report it by calling 800–988–6333 or emailing AdvantageLoans@kheslc.com.
Monitor your credit. Place a free fraud alert on your credit report by contacting the major credit reporting agencies (Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax), and review your credit report carefully. You are entitled to a free report from each major credit reporting agency each year, which you can access by visiting annualcreditreport.com.
Due to increased fraud during the COVID pandemic, consumers are now entitled to a free weekly credit report.
