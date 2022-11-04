CORBIN — A film produced during a four-day summer camp for Corbin middle and high school students has been selected as an official nominee in an international film festival.
The Lights, Camera, Film Camp had eight students from Corbin Middle School and High Schools who created a short film called “The Raven.” The 10-minute long production was submitted to the Student World Impact Festival where it was chosen as an official selection. The festival attracts over 5,000 submissions from more than 100 countries each year.
As an official selection, the film will be showcased on Amazon Prime. The film is also then a nominee for an award for the Student World Impact Festival. Those awards will be announced in November.
“The students and I are very excited for the recognition of the film,” Danielle Hardin, who led the summer camp, said. “They worked really hard to produce this quality of work in such a short period of time. We had students who had never been in front of a camera or even operated camera equipment and for them to write and film a 10-minute short film in four days is amazing.”
Hardin explained she gave the students a prompt to begin thinking of a concept for the film.
“The prompt was the main character could never be seen on camera,” she said. “With the given prompt, the students came up with a story of two detectives Mars and Cunningham that solve the murder of Stephanie McCullen. All clues lead to the writing of Edgar Allan Poe’s ‘The Raven’.”
Hardin said the camp was four hours each of the four days and in that time the students wrote the script and filmed “The Raven” as well as hosted a small premiere on the final day of the camp.
The film was produced by the CMS and CHS Youth Service Centers and Hardin.
“The students portrayed the characters after an audition process,” Hardin explained. “Those that wanted to work behind the scenes, took on the roles of director, audio, and director of photography.”
Corbin Middle School eighth grader Allison Neeley who played Detective Mars in the film said she was happy to be part of the film.
“If you would’ve asked me a year ago if I thought this short film would take off like it has, I would’ve said you were crazy, and I’m so excited to see where the feature will go and how big it’ll get,” Neeley said.
The cast and crew in addition to Neeley included: sophomore Chancey Campbell as Detective Cunningham, freshman Madilyn Bloomingburg as Charlie, eighth grader Reed Phillips as Reed, seventh grader Connor Lutz as Connor, eighth grader Makenna Wilson as Stephanie, eighth grader Kylie Strunk was over audio and seventh grader Tori Canady was the director.
This was the second film camp hosted and there are plans for an expanded film camp next year.
“We are already preparing for our next camp this upcoming summer, which will be expanded to a two-week camp,” Hardin said. “The students will be rewriting their script, hoping to make it around 45 minutes, which would be a small feature. Another goal they have is to shoot on location at different locations around Corbin.”
While the film is not on Amazon Prime yet, you can watch “The Raven” on the cms-tv channel on YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.