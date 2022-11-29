WHITLEY CITY — A veteran attorney has been named the new Domestic Relations Commissioner for the 34th Judicial Circuit.
Robert Stephens was officially appointed by Chief Circuit Judge Dan Ballou on November 14 for the post, which serves both Whitley and McCreary counties. He replaces Seth Reeves, who recently stepped down from the position he had held since May 2020.
“I was asked to serve by the circuit judges,” Stephens said of Judge Ballou as well as Circuit Judge Paul Winchester. “I appreciate the court’s confidence in me to appoint me to that position and hope to make the best decisions that I can.”
Admitted to the Kentucky Bar Association in 1999, Stephens has spent much of his career as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney through 2017 under the late Allen Trimble. In 2018, he then joined Corbin attorney David Hoskins in private practice before striking out on his own in January 2021 with a law office in his hometown of Whitley City.
A Domestic Relations Commissioner (DRC) helps handle family law cases and can relieve crowded dockets by hearing evidence and making recommendations in regard to matters such as child custody, support, etc. The circuit judge assigned to the case can either follow the recommendation or make their own ruling.
“We take evidence on cases and some legal arguments,” Stephens said. “I make recommendations to the circuit court on proposed orders based on the evidence taken. I don’t handle contempt or that sort of thing.”
Stephens said two days are set aside each month for DRC hearings but more can be scheduled as needed.
The new DRC will continue to serve as Master Commissioner over foreclosures in McCreary County, as he has since February 2020. He also teaches master’s courses at the University of the Cumberlands.
Stephens is married with five children.
