According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the seasonally adjusted preliminary April 2020 unemployment rate for the state was 15.4 percent, and there were some unusual counties appearing in the list of those with the lowest and highest unemployment rates.
Clinton County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 8.4 percent, up from 6.4 percent in March. It was followed by Carlisle County, 8.7 percent; Cumberland County, 10.1 percent; Hickman County, 10.7 percent; Lyon County, 10.8 percent; Fulton County, 11.7 percent; Crittenden County, 11.8 percent; McLean and Pendleton counties, 11.9 percent each; and Todd County, 12 percent.
Marion County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 28.6 percent, up from 4.2 percent in March. It was followed by Magoffin County, 27.8 percent; Scott County, 21.5 percent; Mercer County, 21.3 percent; Metcalfe County, 21.1 percent; Edmonson and Lincoln counties, 20.7 percent each; Russell County, 20.6 percent; and Harlan and Lewis counties, 20.3 percent each.
Meanwhile, WalletHub.com, a financial services website, reported Thursday that Kentucky has had a 1,937 percent increase in unemployment claims between May 20, 2019 and May 18, 2020, the fourth highest rise in the United States.
WalletHub also says Kentucky’s 938 percent jump in unemployment claims between January and May 2020 is the eighth highest increase in the country. The state has seen a 3,969 percent hike in unemployment claims since the pandemic began, when comparing March through May 2019, versus the same period in 2020, ranking Kentucky the third highest in the country.
With the additional $600 per week from the Trump Administration, some people are making more money while unemployed than when they were working.
“Given the temporary nature of the increase in unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a good thing that many Americans will have a few months during which they will make more money while unemployed than they did while employed,” said Jill Gonzales, a WalletHub analyst. “Some benefits expire in July, while others expire in December, which lets unemployed Americans have a short period of extra financial security as they try to find new jobs in the struggling economy."
She adds, “In the long term, people naturally should not continue to make more while unemployed than they did while employed, as this will reduce the incentive to work and will lead to a lot more federal spending.”
