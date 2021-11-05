FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Federal agencies denied aid to residents of Nicholas County for record flooding during the summer, so Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the state will step in to help restore infrastructure damage.
The county received 4.07 inches of rain, July 30, which caused major flash flooding in downtown Carlisle and along Brushy Fork Creek, causing one fatality and multiple road closures. Nicholas County officials estimated there was more than $3.8 million in damage.
“We’re talking about 88 homes, 29 businesses, as well as the city’s wastewater treatment plant, fire stations, the city garage, that were impacted,” Beshear said. “Places that stored ambulances, fire trucks and other critical pieces that helped the county respond to emergencies, were damaged, if not ruined.”
The governor toured the damaged areas and declared a state of emergency. After Federal Emergency Management Agency staff evaluated the damage in early August, Beshear requested the agency declare a major disaster declaration and specifically asked for individual assistance for residents impacted. Even after an appeal, FEMA issued a final denial determination.
It was a similar story with the Small Business Administration so, without federal aid, the governor has been searching for ways to help the county.
“Today, I’m proud to announce that we are able to provide Nicholas County up to $1 million from our flood control program,” Beshear said. “These are funds that are used to assist local governments with flood-related projects.”
“We watched in shock and disbelief as homes were carried from their foundations, and vehicles and treasured keepsakes were stolen by the angry waters,” said Nicholas County Judge Executive Steve Hamilton, who was on hand for the announcement. “Our infrastructure was shattered. Our sheriff’s department lost three vehicles, rescue and other valuable equipment.”
Other emergency equipment was lost as well, according to Hamilton.
“Although our little community with the big heart aches,” he added, “we haven’t lost hope, we will not give up, and we are bound together in love of community tradition, our hometown goodness, and our desire to overcome.”
He thanked the governor and vowed to oversee the process of rebuilding and reinforcing the infrastructure of Nicholas County.
