J. Michael Brown, Secretary of the Governor’s Executive Cabinet, says there has been a significant spike in cases over the past month, although 11 of the state’s 14 facilities currently have no active cases.
“Inmate active cases are up by 628, but those are accountable from the two institutions. We do have a serious outbreak at the Kentucky State Penitentiary,” he said. “(A total of) 555 of those cases are accounted for at the penitentiary, 70 more at the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex.”
He says it’s a similar situation with staff members at the two prisons. “Thirty of the 48 active cases of staff are at the Kentucky State Penitentiary, and 12 are at Western Kentucky.”
Brown says there have been two inmate deaths over the past month, and three inmates are currently hospitalized.
He notes they have already announced plans to vaccinate inmates who are over 70, and those vaccines should start shipping next week.
“Even better news, all 14 of our institutions have now been enrolled as a vaccine distribution point, and they are going to be targeted for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as we get supplies in, which means we are going to be able to start vaccinating inmates at all 14 of our institutions with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as it becomes available. That’s going to be a significant game changer, just as it is for the rest of our population.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in one dose, while both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, administered 30 days apart.
“The timetable will obviously depend on supply as always. As soon as we get those supplies and we get a better schedule, Im sure we’ll come back and update everybody on that.”
