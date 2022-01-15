FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has extended an emergency order temporarily suspending some restrictions on motor carriers who are engaged in restoring power, clearing debris and delivering fuel to areas stricken by the Dec. 10-11, severe weather outbreak.
Around 77 Kentuckians lost their lives due to tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flooding during that time, and 16 counties received a major disaster declaration by President Joe Biden to aid in storm recovery efforts.
“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief gets quickly to areas that have lost electric power and otherwise are experiencing hardships due to the outbreak of tornados, high winds and flash flooding cited in the emergency declared by Gov. Andy Beshear,” said Gray.
With the extension, the order is now in effect until 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Feb. 18, 2022. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.
In addition, the order authorizes the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles.
Without the extension, the order would have expired on Jan. 14.
To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.
A copy of the order, which can be printed to carry in the commercial vehicle is posted at here.
