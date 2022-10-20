WILLIAMSBURG — For the second time in as many months, State Auditor Mike Harmon has released an audit for the 2021 financial statement of the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office.
Back in September, the state issued a report covering January 1 through November 30 under former Sheriff Todd Shelley, who had resigned last fall.
The latest report, released on Tuesday, covers the month of December 2021 under current Sheriff Danny Moses, who was appointed to replace Shelley and opted not to run for a full-term.
As with Shelley’s financial statement, the auditing team found that Moses’ office “does not have adequate segregation of duties.”
State auditors maintain that a “lack of oversight could result in undetected misappropriation of assets and inaccurate financial reporting to external agencies such as the Department for Local Government (DLG).” They recommend “cross checking procedures” when limited budgets prohibit a true segregation of duties among multiple employees.
Moses did not provide a response to be included in the latest audit report.
Auditors reported a second finding fourth quarter financial statement was not accurate — requiring receipts to be adjusted by $11,652 and disbursements by $1,408.
Sheriff Moses’ response noted that the issue was due to deposits made after the final settlement was presented to Whitley County Fiscal Court.
“The financial statement must be submitted to the fiscal court on the second Friday of the month, for the fiscal court meeting,” Moses stated. “We had not received the Tax Commission back from the school by that date. When received, the money was deposited in the bank account, but it did not get included in the Financial Statement.”
For the month of December 2021, according to the audit, the sheriff’s office took in $202,078 and disbursed $89,488.
The sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. The sheriff’s office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties.
The audit report can be found on the auditor’s website at auditor.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.