“All Kentuckians, from the very young to very old, depend on our highway system to get us to school, work and the places we need in order to live fruitful lives,” said Auditor Harmon. “I believe it is important for all of us to understand how the money that maintains and builds our highway system is generated and how it is spent. That is why my office decided to compile data on Kentucky’s Road Fund in a way that is more easily understood.”
Like previous data bulletins, this report is simply information that is accessible to the public and lawmakers. As part of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report audit for the Commonwealth, Harmon’s office annually audits the Road Fund, which consists primarily of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet activity.
“As a former state legislator, I would have found this data interesting and important in setting policy and making appropriations related to the Road Fund. I believe this type of information can be very helpful to current members of the General Assembly as they prepare for the next regular session in 2022,” he stated.
In the three fiscal years the data bulletin covers on Kentucky’s Road Fund, Harmon noted that half of all revenue generated in that time span came via the commonwealth’s fuel taxes.
“When you combine the $2.27 billion generated by our fuel taxes with the $1.76 billion that comes from vehicle usage and other taxes, they account for nearly 90 percent of the total receipts for Kentucky’s Road Fund during those three fiscal years, at $4.57 billion,” he said.
Although the majority of dollars in the Road Fund are spent by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the data bulletin also provides information as to other state agencies that receive Road Fund dollars. They include the Kentucky State Police, the Department of Revenue and the Office of Homeland Security.
As for how that revenue was spent, auditors noted that 34% of it went toward construction and maintenance, and 26% went to state personnel costs, which includes salary and pensions for KYTC and the other state agencies.
The full data bulletin report, “An Examination of Kentucky’s Road Fund and Expenditures,” can be reviewed on the auditor’s website.
