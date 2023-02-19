FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s Spring Wildfire Hazard Season began Wednesday and lasts until April 30, which includes a ban from burning anything between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland.
The Kentucky Division of Forestry urges residents across the state to exercise caution when burning debris, and to consider all factors to help maximize the safety of people, property and the forest.
“There is more moisture in the soil compared to last fall when we were in a drought, but the leaves and fuel on the ground quickly dry on sunny, windy days,” said Brandon Howard, Division of Forestry Director and State Forester. “In many areas we are still recovering from last year’s natural disasters which have resulted in more fuel if a wildfire occurs. We ask that if debris burning occurs, take proper precautions to prevent fires from escaping and becoming wildfires. And, as always, report any suspected arson activity to local law enforcement.”
March and April are typically high wildfire occurrence months, but the division has already responded to 116 wildland fires since Jan. 1. While 10% of the wildfires so far this year were a result of downed power lines sparking fires during wind events, most of the wildfires have been a result of outdoor debris burning and arson.
The division responds to more than 1,000 wildfires annually across the state. Partners such as the Daniel Boone National Forest and local fire departments also respond to wildfires.
Taking extra precautions with debris fires and campfires and being alert to forest arson can eliminate most wildfires that occur in Kentucky. Forestry officials also ask people to report suspicious acts of arson to local law enforcement, the nearest Kentucky State Police post or call the Target Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.
For more information, go to https://eec.ky.gov/Pages/index.aspx.
