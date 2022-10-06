CORBIN — With the recent groundbreaking for the Farmers Market Pavilion, the local Tourism and Convention Commission is continuing its work toward a project nearly two years in the making.
The commission met in special session Monday afternoon, with the sole item on the agenda being a contract with Hometown Bank for sponsorship of the pavilion to be constructed at 200 North Main Street across from Sanders Park.
However, Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen confirmed that a vote did not take place in the special-called meeting, with the matter expected to be discussed again at next Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Naming rights are among the factors proposed in the marketing partnership contract, which would be in consideration for the bank’s $250,000 pledge.
The commission itself has committed $100,000 — in addition to over $100,000 in state funding; $100,000 from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture); and $1,500 from Whitley County Fiscal Court.
The facility is to be built by HWC Enterprises, which was awarded the bid back in January for $555,000.
