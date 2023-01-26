CORBIN — Lori and Dennis Barton are preparing their Thunder Mountain Speedway for the upcoming 2023 racing season. One exciting new program in the works is to mentor local girls and boys from ages 13-17.
“The racing industry has been struggling for several years,” Lori said. “We just have a deep passion for racing. My husband has raced for years and my kids have raced. Dennis has always wanted a race track and now he’s got it. We want to see the younger generation keep it going.”
The mentor program will immerse the aspiring racer in the sport by shadowing a seasoned racer in each stage of racing from practicing, car prep and of course, racing for the win.
Many of the drivers have over 25 years of experience to be shared with the young racers.
When their mentor is on the track, participants will be able to watch the process from the scoring tower and learn more about the sport from a unique angle.
The Bartons’ racetrack has always been family oriented and they’re looking to give this opportunity to kids who may not regularly have the opportunity to see what racing is like behind the scenes.
“When I pick these kids, I hope it gives them something new to focus on,” Lori said. “I also hope it instills passion for racing in their heart while offering them a fresh experience.”
They will be choosing five kids for the mentorship program — one for each class of racing offered at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Corbin.
“After I choose the five kids, I will pair them with a driver to bond with and the seasoned racers will basically take these kids under their wing,” Lori shared, “There will be five drivers regularly here (at the speedway). There will be plenty of time for the chosen applicants to bond with their driver and crew.”
Lori says she has not heard of other racetracks having mentor programs like the one at Thunder Mountain. She hopes it catches on and they all will start something similar to keep the passion for racing alive.
In addition to the experience, the chosen applicant will have a free meal pass each day and a pass to all the events.
Lori and Dennis are accepting applications immediately through their Facebook page, Thunder Mountain Speedway, at no cost.
Those who are interested may send a resume introducing themselves to the Bartons and a statement explaining why they want to be a part of the new mentor program.
The owners want to have their newest recruits ready for the first races on the track in April, weather permitting.
“My end goal is that they love it and continue on to build their own race car and crew one day,” Lori said.
