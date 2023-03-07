Moonbow Mercantile is making things a bit more green this March, but it isn’t just for Saint Patrick’s Day.
The special “Moonbow” flavor ice cream has went green to raise awareness for Green Dot, a violence prevention project.
Green Dot’s mission for the community is to not tolerate power-based personal violence such as domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. The campaign focuses on educating the community and providing resources to those who speak up.
Community is what Green Dot is centered around. Part owner and executive chef Nick Bishop shared his vision for Moonbow Mercantile.
“I feel like when people come here they are going to try something new on our menu or learn about amazing local products in our shop. We want Moonbow Mercantile to be a place for everyone, and Green Dot’s message really complements our vision for the community,” Bishop said.
Moonbow Mercantile offers food made from fresh ingredients and prides itself on unique homemade ice cream flavors. Green isn’t the only funky color or flavor of ice cream you will find. New flavors are added all the time. Try a cornbread and buttermilk flavor, or pistachio honey flavor, in addition to the popular Moonbow flavor that went green this month.
Each scoop of the Green Dot flavor sold earns Green Dot a $1 donation. Additionally those who try the Green Dot flavor this month will get some Green Dot swag. Sunglasses, keychains and lanyards are available while supplies last.
“If everyone gets more informed we can help more when these situations occur,” Bishop said. “Tackling tough conversations is a big part of this too.”
The green ice cream is doing more than raising money for the Green Dot. Bishop says the Green Dot flavor is a great conversation starter to get the information out to the community.
The Green Dot flavor has opened the door to introduce Green Dot to others when they ask why their popular Moonbow flavor has turned green.
“Hopefully, reaching out and informing people carries over and people spread the word so our community can learn more about what Green Dot is and what it can offer you,” Bishop said.
Green Dot specifically educates on three techniques for intervention using the three Ds.
Direct: Talk directly to the person using the harmful behaviors
Distract: Use a distraction to defuse the situation or calm things down in the moment.
Delegate: Ask others, such as authority figures, for help.
You can learn more about Green Dot in the Whitley County community on Instagram at CR Green Dot. and Facebook at Cumberland River Green Dot.
Don’t forget next time you have a sweet tooth to make a little bit of a difference by trying Green Dot Moonbow ice cream made with their special ice cream base of vanilla, cake batter flavor, some additional flavors and of course the color green. Saint Patrick’s day will be the last day to try this green treat.
