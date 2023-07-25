CORBIN — Corbin Middle School welcomed a special guest to speak to students to wrap up last week’s space science camp.
Kirsten Stidham is a SpaceX Production Coordinator in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Originally from London and a South Laurel High graduate, she specializes in supplying rockets with clothes and food for astronauts working on the International Space Station.
”It’s pretty awesome,” Stidham said. “There’s so much to do at SpaceX.”
Stidham gave a slideshow presentation Friday on various SpaceX rockets, explaining their purposes and functionality. The students crowded around to take in the images of massive rockets.
Currently, Stidham is studying at Penn State Behrend to become an engineer and works closely with SpaceX engineers.
The students asked several questions about her experiences at SpaceX; one student asked if she had met Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX.
”He’s really nice actually,” Stidham responded. “It was pretty cool.”
The class was awestruck.
Another student asked about SpaceX’s plan to go to Mars.
”(Musk’s) goal is 2028; it’s crazy to think that it’s that close,” Stidham said.
Furthermore, Stidham explained that they are currently working on prototypes for a rocket designated for that mission and that it’s in the trailing phase.
Stidham encouraged students to look into SpaceX careers, mentioning there’s a need for photographers, videographers, sewers, chefs, graphic design, and more. Prior to working for SpaceX, Stidham had spent eight years in the medical field and had a change of heart toward pursuing a career in space aviation.
After the presentation, the students went outside and launched their own rockets. Stidham recorded their air and water rockets for the SpaceX blog.
