BARBOURVILLE — The once vacant Barbourville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has gotten a long-awaited facelift and will now be serving Knox County as a new community college.
The grand opening of the newest campus of the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) Wednesday brought out some emotions yet also offered hope for a new generation of students who will be entering into the workforce or those who need additional training without having to travel outside of Knox County to get the education they need.
SKCTC partnered with the Kentucky Communities Economic Opportunity Council (KCEOC) Community Action Partnership to transform the old nursing home into the new Southeast Knox Campus. The building was renovated using approximately $6.5 million in grant monies.
During the Matt Bevin administration, KCEOC secured $1.8 million from the Work Ready Skills Initiative to aid the project.
KCEOC and SKCTC also wrote grants from the Economic Development Administration (EPA) for $3 million and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for $1.5 million, totaling $4.5 million.
In order to purchase equipment, SKCTC obtained an additional $2.25 million through ARC and the Department of Agriculture (USDA). KCEOC also attained an additional $400,000 from the state budget for equipment and overages.
Classes offered include medical assisting, nursing assistant, medical coding, business, computer technology, criminal justice, education, welding, plumbing, and phlebotomy. Future programs will include industrial maintenance, CNC machining, telehealth, and other programs as the college receives the needed equipment that they are anticipating in receiving.
President and CEO of SKCTC Vic Adams thanked everyone in attendance and said, “This would not be possible without so many people. There is no way I could list everyone who has had a hand in this project.”
Adams shared that he was invited to see the property by KCEOC’s Paul Dole and WIOA (Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act) Coordinator Becky Miller with the vision of turning the former nursing home into a state-of-the-art facility, which is now the new SKCTC college.
“This facility is what we hoped for,” Dr. Adams added, explaining that while there were still some empty room due to supply chain issues, the equipment for teaching the students would be at the college within time.
Donna Moore, Field Representative for Senator Mitch McConnell, read a letter from him congratulating officials on the opening.
“Education has the power to foster home-grown talent right here in Kentucky, giving our communities the tools to provide new development and economic opportunity with the facility you opened today,” she read. “Southeast Technical and Community College will only expand its role as one of the key educational institutions”
Congressman Hal Rogers thanked everyone for their efforts in getting the college opened.
“This campus is a great example of federal, state, and local government signing on for the same purpose,” Rogers said, commending the college for opening in Knox County and giving those who would be taking classes the opportunity to stay home and have a positive impact on the economy.
After a few more closing remarks, everyone followed outside for a ribbon cutting. The spring schedule for the college is already available for the programs which they are ready to offer students.
Derek Collns, the SKCTC Administrative Coordinator later said, “It will be a wonderful (and) great opportunity for Knox Countians. The nearest college for us was 30 miles.”
With time, students in high school will also be able to take dual credits. To learn more, contact Collins at 606-670-9429 or dcollins0264@kctcs.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.