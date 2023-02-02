WILLIAMSBURG — Republican gubernatorial candidate, and Somerset mayor, Alan Keck kicked off a tour of the Tri-County area this week with a town hall held Tuesday at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.
Some 40 people gathered to hear what Mayor Keck, elected to his second term last November, has done for his city and what he’d like to do for the commonwealth of Kentucky.
Keck laid out a platform centering on four issues: tax reform (including an accelerated transition away from income tax), public safety (including increased funding for law enforcement), education (including early childhood investment and overall testing changes), and pro-family policies (including paid maternity/paternity leave and easing obstacles to adoption).
“We’re not going to fit into a cookie cutter,” Mayor Keck said, referencing a willingness to work across the aisle when Democrats or another party offers a good idea. “I don’t even want to because the cookie cutter hasn’t worked hasn’t worked for Kentucky.”
Keck proclaimed his stance as a pro-life Christian but acknowledged the need for government to do more to support families that are struggling, saying that he wanted to hear ideas from citizens on how his administration, if he’s elected, might help.
“Everything in the game plan is achievable,” Mayor Keck said. “There is no pie in the sky, no lofty promises, because I think it will help me get elected. Just like we did in Somerset, we campaigned on a vision and a lot of people said, ‘There’s no way in the world, Alan, that you can do all that.…’ Everything’s impossible until somebody does it.”
Keck pointed to his administration’s efforts to revitalize downtown Somerset, increase tourism, invest in law enforcement, and support community re-entry programs for non-violent offenders as they are released from incarceration.
Mayor Keck is also planning appearances in Corbin and London today (Thursday). To learn more, visit keckforkentucky.com.
