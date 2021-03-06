Despite pushes from local government and being an area easily accessible to more than 200,000 Kentuckians, the region was not selected to be a regional hub for the vaccine. It is the largest area south of Richmond and east of Bowling Green.
“It makes no sense at all,” said Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. “We have 70,000 people in Pulaski (County) alone. At times folks in our region feel forgotten. The state extends far beyond Lexington and Louisville.”
Keck said the first day the vaccines were available the health department had 300,000 people call, blowing up the phone lines.
When Gov. Andy Beshear began announcing regional hubs, Keck said they kept waiting for Somerset’s name to come up, and it never did despite the local government making it clear they wanted to be one.
“I would want the record to show we advocated, pushed for and provided a facility and were told no,” Keck said.
He said they offered the fire department which could have three lanes and overflow parking across the street. “It’s a full-time department and most of them are cross-trained as EMTs.”
The mayor said he hears daily from “a lot of constituents who are frustrated. (But) It’s not up to us. We weren’t chosen as a regional center and never been given a reason why. This is not a political issue. It’s about safety.”
Keck said they thought the region was a natural fit because people came to the area for health care, shopping and food anyway. “Initially it was four cities, and we kept waiting and thinking when they get the extra vaccines we will be one of those regional cities but it never happened.”
Alan Dodson, the south region consultant for the Kentucky Baptist Convention, said it has been a source of sorrow for those living in that area. He drove to Bowling Green for the vaccine himself.
“Nobody can understand. Somerset is the regional center. The folks are going to Mt. Vernon, Russell Springs, and smaller communities to find the vaccine,” Dodson said.
Some of the frustration – and heartbreak – has spilled over into the Kentucky Baptist community with the deaths from COVID-19 of a pastor and a pastor’s wife within the last few days.
Debbie Russell, the wife of First Baptist Church Jamestown pastor Scott Russell, died Thursday morning.
Acorn Baptist Church Pastor Steve Sutton died late Wednesday afternoon after a sudden COVID illness. Both were in their 50s. “It’s heartbreaking,” Dodson said of the deaths.
Sutton was a bivocational pastor at Acorn for the past nearly three years, Dodson said.
“The heartbreaking thing, like a lot of our small bivocational churches, they had waited and waited for the Lord to send them a pastor,” Dodson said. “They were to the point of frustration and almost ready to close the doors when Steve came. Things have been so much better there.”
Sutton, 53, and his wife both contracted the virus, Dodson said. He kept getting more ill and was flown to Lexington on Wednesday. “The vaccine has been out longer than when he contracted it,” Dodson said. “He couldn’t shake it.”
Tommy Floyd, the associational mission strategist for the Lake Cumberland Association, was meeting with Sutton’s wife Thursday.
Scott Russell, who lost his wife to the virus, spoke to Dodson on Thursday and said he was at “perfect peace. His main concern is his children.”
“They have a daughter in college and a teenage son," Dodson said. “He is praying God is glorified."
There was a small uptick in the new COVID cases in Pulaski County from last week. For the seven days ending on February 20, Pulaski had 102 new cases compared to 84 the previous week. In the 10-county district, there were 409 new cases compared to 369 the previous week.
Pulaski had a peak the week of Jan. 9 with 443 cases diagnosed with the district totaling 1,490. Pulaski had reported 87 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday’s reports.
